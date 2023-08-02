Menu
The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked

Fitch ratings spooked investors with a US downgrade. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket shrugged off weak offshore bourses as the United States credit rating was downgraded because of “a steady deterioration in standards of governance”.After a mixed day on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply in the morning to a low of 11,924.15 but then recovered to finish flat at 11,962.04, down 18.36 points or 0.15%.There were 52 gainers and 76 decliners on the main board, with 30.43 million shares worth $107.06m changing hands.Rating agency Fitch put the cat among the pigeons by downgrading...
RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits
An external report into editorial standards at Radio NZ has called for an overhaul.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate
Retirement village owners could be stopped from charging residents’ fees after they die, and their estates repaid for property held within a deadline under options released for consultation on Wednesday.  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development – Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – ha...

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Good Spirits Hospitality sells assets for $20m
Good Spirits Hospitality is delisting after covid-19 lockdowns hit profits and sales.

Staff reporters 9:40am
Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season
Shareholders can expect some juicier returns too.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 01 Aug 2023