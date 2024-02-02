Menu
Third Age Health boosts dividend on back of strong profit

Most of the company's revenue came from its core aged residential care business. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Third Age Health has shown a solid year-over-year improvement in profit in its latest earnings report.The aged residential care company posted an unaudited net profit of $446,000 for the third quarter ending Dec 31, 2023.This is up 140.7% year-over-year and 39.7% from the prior quarter.The underlying net profit before tax and amortisation was $699,000 on a total group revenue of $3.8 million.Revenue was steady year-over-year, dropping just 0.3%, with $2.1m coming from the company’s core aged residential care business.The board a...
Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards
Markets Market close

Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,931.23, up 14.45 points.

Graham Skellern 6:27pm
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
