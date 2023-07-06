Menu
Todd buries past with Flinders Mines rename

Iron ore mining in the Western Australian outback Pilbara region. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Todd Corp’s long-stalled Western Australia iron ore mining project is getting a makeover as it works towards the first shipments of iron ore to market in 2025.At an extraordinary meeting in Perth on July 28, shareholders of the company known as Flinders Mines since it first listed on the Australian securities exchange (ASX) in February 2002 – as a would-be diamond miner – will be asked to change the company’s name to Red Hawk Mining.The vote is a fait accompli, given that 80.2% of the company’s register is owned ei...
