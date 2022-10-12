See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Tourism Holdings issues upbeat guidance; expects profit to be above $30m

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Tourism Holdings said while vehicle sales continued to perform well, rental sales were down. (Image: Tourism Holdings)
Tourism Holdings said while vehicle sales continued to perform well, rental sales were down. (Image: Tourism Holdings)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
Tourism Holdings (THL) said it expects its net profit to be above $30 million for the current financial year after a first quarter that exceeded expectations.The NZX-listed tourism company said its profit would be above earlier guidance of between $17m and $30.2m in the year ending June 30, 2023. The shares rose 4% to $2.86 when trading opened.The updated guidance included an estimated $3.5m in transaction costs for its merger with Apollo Tourism & Leisure.The company said the improved outlook was a result of a first quarter that excee...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
Skilled migrant visa category reopening
Staff reporters | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The government is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas and consulting on a new points system.

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.