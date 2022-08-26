See full details
Tourism Holdings reports $2m loss as it prepares for summer rush

Tourism Holdings reports $2m loss as it prepares for summer rush
Tourism Holdings said progress on its proposed merger with Apollo has been frustrating but a decision was expected next month. (Photo: Thl)
Tourism Holdings hopes it has reported its last net loss now that borders have reopened and tourists are travelling again. The travel and tourism operator reported a net loss of $2.1 million in the 12 months ended June, narrowing from a loss of $14.5m in the prior financial year.Total revenue was down 4% at $345.8m, as rental revenue was reduced by extended lockdowns. Earnings before interest and tax were $6.9m, turning around a loss of $8.3m.Board chair Cathy Quinn said she was not content with reporting another loss and the team will be...

