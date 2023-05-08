Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir

Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir
(Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 08 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a familiar late surge while Tower caused a stir with a significant earnings downgrade because of the impact of the recent flooding and cyclone.After a choppy session, the S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed in the last 45 minutes to 11,942.49, up 53.47 points or 0.45%. The index hit an intraday low of 11,873.09. Volumes were light for the third day running with 21.85 million shares worth $78.97m changing hands. There were 82 gainers and 39 decliners on the main board.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer for O...
Christchurch mass rapid transit possible by 2033
Infrastructure

Christchurch mass rapid transit possible by 2033

The 22-kilometre scheme has been indicatively costed at up to $4 billion.

Oliver Lewis 08 May 2023
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

More Markets

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023
Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events
Finance

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

The cost estimate for the Auckland and Upper North Island floods is up by $100 million.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023
NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket finishes week down more than 0.5%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,889.01, down 79.54 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 05 May 2023
Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line
Finance

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line

Bankers are working hard on bolstering their social credentials.

Paul McBeth 05 May 2023