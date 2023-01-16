Menu
Trade Window needs capital – fast

Trade Window chief executive AJ Smith. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
Fast-growing digital customs software firm Trade Window was tight-lipped about the capital-raising activity required before the company runs out of cash in March. In its half-yearly accounts, published in early December, Trade Window included a lengthy “going concern” statement that was not widely reported. This focused on the “material uncertainty concerning the group’s ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue as a going concern” if it did not continue to attract new capital. The digital...
QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 16, 2023

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Fixing Britain’s health service means fixing its family doctors

Don’t change the partnership model. Do change the targets.

The Economist 5:00am
Welcome to 2023: what you need to know

Before you rush off to actually do some work, get informed with BusinessDesk’s ultimate outlook for 2023.

Victoria Young 5:00am

Pacific Edge jumps almost 6%

NZ’s market reacted happily to the news that inflation appears to be slowing.

Ella Somers 13 Jan 2023
Elevated consenting numbers a nice surprise

Investors are waiting to see if tonight's US inflation data has any surprises.

Ella Somers 12 Jan 2023
NZ shares dip in tandem with ANZ world commodity price index

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.3 points, or 0.24%, to 11,636.99. 

Staff reporters 11 Jan 2023
NZ market still in out-of-office territory

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 18.8 points, or 0.16%, to 11,665.26. Turnover was a very light $105.7 million.

Ella Somers 10 Jan 2023