Turners goes up a gear as NZ market remains flat

Car dealer Turners Automotive shrugged off any slowdown in the economy with an earnings upgrade while the New Zealand sharemarket remained sluggish following a busy results season. The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a topsy-turvy day before having a late surge and closing at 11,919.56, up 7.08 points or 0.06% after reaching an intraday low of 11,859.87. There were 63 gainers and 56 decliners over the whole market on volume of 20.08 million share transactions worth $97.94m. Across the Tasman, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increase...