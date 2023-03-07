Menu
Turners goes up a gear as NZ market remains flat

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
Car dealer Turners Automotive shrugged off any slowdown in the economy with an earnings upgrade while the New Zealand sharemarket remained sluggish following a busy results season. The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a topsy-turvy day before having a late surge and closing at 11,919.56, up 7.08 points or 0.06% after reaching an intraday low of 11,859.87. There were 63 gainers and 56 decliners over the whole market on volume of 20.08 million share transactions worth $97.94m. Across the Tasman, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increase...
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 5:05am

