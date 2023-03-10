Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

(Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket ended a volatile week with a near 1% fall as the prospect of more interest rate rises to combat inflation reared up and unsettled investors. After another sell-off on Wall Street (the second this week), the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and closed at 11,727.04, down 99.11 points or 0.84%. The index was down 1.2% for the week and is now only 1.9% ahead for the year. There were 98 decliners and 29 gainers over the whole market with 22.5 million shares worth $116.29 million changing hands.&n...