Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket ended a volatile week with a near 1% fall as the prospect of more interest rate rises to combat inflation reared up and unsettled investors. After another sell-off on Wall Street (the second this week), the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and closed at 11,727.04, down 99.11 points or 0.84%. The index was down 1.2% for the week and is now only 1.9% ahead for the year. There were 98 decliners and 29 gainers over the whole market with 22.5 million shares worth $116.29 million changing hands.&n...
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 3:56pm
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
Politics

Labour MP Tamati Coffey resigns

The Waiariki MP is best known for his efforts to reform surrogacy laws.

Oliver Lewis 1:10pm

Finance

Ryman retail bookbuild clears at 25c premium

The retail component of the $902 million capital raising was about $360m.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Infrastructure

Xero's Singh Cassidy pulls classic new CEO move

The company appears to be pivoting from growth to profitability.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets

NZ market awaits US jobs data

Technology was the worst-performing sector, but it was far from alone.

Ella Somers 09 Mar 2023
Finance

Xero cuts 15% of staff, writes off Waddle

The cuts will cost up to $35m and writing off Waddle will cost up to $40m.

Jenny Ruth 09 Mar 2023