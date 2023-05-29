Menu
Markets

US debt deal boosts NZ sharemarket

US debt deal boosts NZ sharemarket
US President Biden's deal over debt boosted the NZ sharemarket. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 29 May 2023
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare made a recovery and the New Zealand sharemarket surged nearly one percent on news that an agreement had been reached on the United States debt ceiling.The increased investor confidence boosted the S&P/NZX 50 Index which climbed steadily all day and closed at 11,935.65, up 105.62 points or 0.89% and almost wiping out the loss on Friday.There were 101 gainers and just 33 decliners over the whole market, though trading was light with 75.5 million shares worth $75.22m changing hands.Over the weekend, the White House...
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Radius scraps final dividend
Property

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

