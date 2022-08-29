See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets

Vista 1H loss widens to $18m as box office growth resumes

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Vista 1H loss widens to $18m as box office growth resumes
Chief executive Kimbal Riley said a packed film slate signals increased momentum. (Image: Twitter)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
RELATED
Vista Group reported a $17.8 million first-half net loss but said that moviegoing is reviving after the covid pandemic cinema shutdowns.The latest net loss widened from a $3.3m net loss in the previous first half but revenue rose 39% to $62.4m and recurring revenue was up 43% to $54m.The main reason for the loss was $13.8m in write-downs, including writing off its investment in Vista China to zero amid continuing covid lockdowns in that country.The company now expects annual revenue for calendar 2022 will be between $123m and $128m, up from its...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
A2 lifts annual net profit 52% in 'challenging' market conditions
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

A2 Milk’s sales to China and other Asian markets were up 24.5%, while operating earnings rose 92%.

Retail FREE
Sparkle in Michael Hill's eye as shares jump 10%
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Michael Hill shares jumped more than 10% in early morning trading after the jeweller announced a positive full-year profit.

Finance
Restaurant Brands' margins shrink as inflation bites
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Despite challenges, the company reported a net profit of $15.3m for the six months to June 30.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.