Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost

July's global box office reached more than US$2 billion ($3.4b) for the films Barbie and Oppenheimer. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Vista Group International (VGL) reported a $8.5 million net loss in its first half, but the company is confident it can stop burning cash by the end of 2024.Vista’s latest net loss was lower than the $18m net loss in the previous corresponding period.Revenue rose 12% to $69.7m in the six months to June 2023.Chief executive Scott Dickinson – who has been in the Vista CEO seat since April – said in an analyst call on Friday that it had been a busy four months.“The business on the inside is largely what I expect it to...
NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results
NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,443.5, down 34.47 points or 0.3%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
I don't wanna rock DJ competition

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls
NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

CEO is seeing green shoots. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term
NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term

Stock exchange operator NZX said operating earnings gained in the six months to June 30, despite difficult trading conditions, while its net profit fell due to increased amortisation charges.NZX’s operating operating earnings of $20 million for the six months were up 15% on the p...

Staff reporters 11:18am