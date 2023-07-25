Menu
Volaris Group shows cards ahead of Eroad shareholder meeting

Steven Newman has returned to the Eroad fold. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
Canadian firm Volaris Group has revealed some of its cards ahead of Friday's much-anticipated shareholder meeting of transport fleet management software company Eroad, according to the NZ Herald. A self-described “buy and hold” investor in software companies, Volaris is ultimately owned by Toronto stock exchange-listed Constellation Software.“Volaris Group wishes to clarify that it currently has no intention to increase its proposal price under its NBIO, although it reserves its right to do so if there is a change of...
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains

The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86.

Graham Skellern 25 Jul 2023
Policy

Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Law & Regulation

Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

The ruling allows PredictIt to keep running pending an appeal against its closure.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jul 2023
