Hart family's Walter & Wild sells essence of Hansells brand

Executive chair Alan Stewart says the deal is a great result for Masterton. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
The Hart family’s Walter & Wild food ingredients business has sold the Hansells brand to the Masterton division, hived off from the wider group almost a decade ago. Walter & Wild bought the Hansells powdered yoghurt and desserts business for $15 million in 2018 as part of a wider roll-up that included Hubbard Foods and the Gregg’s sauce unit. Movenpick licensee Emerald Foods Group was added to the group in 2021. Walter & Wild chief operating officer Isi Tupou said the food group reviewed its brands before decid...
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains
Markets Market Close

F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains

The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86.

Graham Skellern 25 Jul 2023
Policy

Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Law & Regulation

Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

The ruling allows PredictIt to keep running pending an appeal against its closure.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jul 2023
