Auckland council faces $4b bill on wild weather

The floods this year shut down the city. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
Auckland council faces a bill of up to $4 billion to cover the cost of the flash flooding and cyclone that hit the country’s biggest city earlier this year. The local authority said the new projection captured short-term investment, such as a likely property buy-out scheme, and long-term infrastructure projects to boost climate change resilience. The earlier estimate of an operational response had been for a cost of between $900 million and $1.2b. “This cost estimate is highly uncertain and is dependent on a number of...
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
