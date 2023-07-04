Menu
Volpara trims credit line on strong cashflows

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Wellington-based, Australian stock exchange-listed breast cancer software company Volpara Health has trimmed its $10 million credit line to just $2.5m, as its march towards breaking even has its cashflow in a strong position, with $12m on hand.The company said reducing the credit facility will save about $112,500 a year from the line fee of 1.5%. Volpara will report its first-quarter result on July 21, having broken even on a cashflow basis since late August. Volpara’s management team will decide whether to drop the line altogether o...
