Wary investors cast gloom over the NZ sharemarket

Spark was a bright note in a gloomy day on the NZX. (Image: Spark)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket is heading for its worst month in a year, and farming-related stocks were unsettled after Fonterra lowered its farmgate milk price forecast for the second time in a fortnight.The S&P/NZX 50 Index made a small recovery late in the day and closed at 11,611.19, down 40.39 points or 0.35%. The index fell nearly 2% for the week – this last happened in late May - and it has fallen on 12 of the last 14 trading days.The index is down nearly 4% so far this month – the weakest month since September last year &n...
Markets

The telco believes fixed wireless will suit many of its customers' needs.

Ben Moore 5:50pm
Law & Regulation

Investors in DotCom’s failed crypto platform face a $21m wipeout

Creditors are owed $1.2 million.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Primary Sector

Farmers up in arms about govt's 'tone deaf' plan

Damien O’Connor says the government is being flexible.

Rebecca Howard 3:40pm
Markets

The telco believes fixed wireless will suit many of its customers' needs.

Ben Moore 5:50pm
Markets

Many Infratil shareholders aren’t happy about the infrastructure investor’s move to hike its director remuneration pool by $196,125.About 26% of the shareholding vote was against the move to raise Infratil’s director pool from $1,329,375 to $1,525,500 per annum.The remainder – 33...

Staff reporters 10:35am
Markets

Its numbers are strong, even adjusting for the TowerCo sale.

Ben Moore 10:20am
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95%.

Graham Skellern 17 Aug 2023