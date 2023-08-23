Menu
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO on firm's future

Ebos CEO John Cullity is looking to other areas after losing the Chemist Warehouse contract. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Ebos is looking to expand as it faces up to life without its $2 billion Chemist Warehouse contract.Although Ebos’ chief executive says the healthcare wholesaler doesn’t give forecasts, there’s one thing he’s certain will remain constant: Ebos will continue to be an acquisitions company.“That's been in the company's DNA even before I joined,” John Cullity told BusinessDesk on Wednesday after the company’s full-year results were released.Cullity has been Ebos’ CEO since 2018 and before...
