Xero's Vamos to step down, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy to succeed him

Jenny Ruth

Xero chief executive Steve Vamos will step down in February next year after five years in the top job and will be replaced by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy.Sukhinder, who will join Xero on Nov 28, is an experienced Silicon Valley executive with more than 25 years’ global experience. She has been president for Asia, Pacific and Latin America for Google, president at StubHub and founder of theBoardlist and Joyus.She has also had significant experience on public and private boards with multiple companies, Xero said.Chair David Thodey said: “...