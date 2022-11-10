Menu
Xero's Vamos to step down, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy to succeed him

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy will take over as CEO from Steve Vamos. (Image: Xero)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Xero chief executive Steve Vamos will step down in February next year after five years in the top job and will be replaced by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy.Sukhinder, who will join Xero on Nov 28, is an experienced Silicon Valley executive with more than 25 years’ global experience. She has been president for Asia, Pacific and Latin America for Google, president at StubHub and founder of theBoardlist and Joyus.She has also had significant experience on public and private boards with multiple companies, Xero said.Chair David Thodey said: “...
Markets Market Close

New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings

The NZX50 fell 51.54 points, or 0.46%, to 11,091.93 points.

Riley Kennedy 6:10pm
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 4:22pm
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 12:30pm

News in Brief

KMD Brands nabs Adidas ex-president

Chair David Kirk says the company is thrilled Armstrong has agreed to join the board.

Dan Brunskill 11:47am
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am