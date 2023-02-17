Menu
A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of New York ad giant TBWA. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
To most people in the advertising industry, the Super Bowl’s commercial breaks showcase the very best creative work in the world. This year, however, Troy Ruhanen, chief executive of New York ad giant TBWA, wasn’t that impressed.“The work was good, but not great,” the industry heavyweight said. “There wasn’t much that stood out for all the investment dollars.“They’re all a bit tricked up right now. They’re always like, ‘Let’s use a celebrity', or, ‘Let’s use...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

