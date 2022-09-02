See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Media
Sponsored by
JCDecaux

Bastion Shine moves into business consultancy

Daniel Dunkley

Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Bastion Shine moves into business consultancy
The team at Bastion Shine. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
RELATED
Creative and digital agency Bastion Shine has launched a business consultancy arm as it plans to offer a wider range of services to corporate clients.The creative group – known as Shine until its takeover by Australian communications agency Bastion last year – will provide strategic advice to New Zealand corporates under the Bastion Transform brand.It comes as the NZ agency unveils plans to reorganise under four new divisions.Bastion Creative will continue to work as a traditional creative agency for NZ companies, while Bastion Digi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
University of Auckland spinout Kitea Health is taking medtech commercial
Ben Moore | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The University of Auckland spinout is seeking $6 million to take its implantable sensor to market in NZ and the US.

Finance
Liquidators move on Vivier sister firm
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Vivier Capital Ltd is linked to European-based offshore banking firm Vivier & Co, which was deregistered as a financial adviser by the FMA.

Opinion
NZ's economic outlook: still a slog ahead
Cameron Bagrie | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Latest signals from the Reserve Bank of NZ suggest no V-shaped bounceback in economic activity in the next two years.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.