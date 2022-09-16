See full details
Billboard space a gift for Māori cultural stories

Daniel Dunkley

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Billboard space a gift for Māori cultural stories
Haumi's Karl Johnstone said the public displays would be a “powerful tool to communicate”. (Image: JCDecaux)
Outdoor advertising giant JCDecaux has joined forces with design studio Haumi to display Māori cultural stories on its nationwide billboards.The global out-of-home business and Māori creative design firm have teamed up to launch Pae Ātea, a new project to showcase New Zealand’s indigenous art, culture and heritage to a mass audience on billboards throughout the country.In what is believed to be a world first, JCD will gift Haumi outdoor media space for at least two years and contribute towards half of the costs of putting together the dis...

