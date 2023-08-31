Menu
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

Philip Crump has been unmasked as "Thomas Cranmer". (Image: ContactOut.com)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
A blogger, media critic and independent news hound writing under the pseudonym ‘Thomas Cranmer’ has gone mainstream in recent months with a series of headline-grabbing political articles. Now his true identity can be revealed.Philip Crump, a former Russell McVeagh lawyer who has spent most of his career in London, is the writer behind the popular conservative blog ‘Cranmer’s Substack’.Crump, an ex-King’s College student and former editor-in-chief of the Auckland University Law Review, has amassed more than 4,...
Pāmu cans dividend on softer outlook
Primary Sector

“The business now faces a poor outlook for commodity prices."

Victoria Young 2:03pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 31, 2023
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: a mixed view on VR, AI trust plummeting

With the University of Auckland's Mark Billinghurst.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
JCDecaux hires New Zealand GM
News in Brief

Outdoor advertising giant JCDecaux has hired experienced industry figure Phil Eastwood as its New Zealand general manager.Eastwood, a former executive at APN Outdoor and oOoh! Media, replaces long-serving former NZ country head Mike Watkins, who stepped down earlier this month.So...

Daniel Dunkley 29 Aug 2023
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline
Markets Analysis

NZ news media need to plan for a self-sufficient future.

Daniel Dunkley 28 Aug 2023
MediaWorks makes Palmer permanent CEO
Media

Palmer replaces Cam Wallace.

Daniel Dunkley 25 Aug 2023
Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit
Media

Commercial revenue has returned to pre-covid levels.

Daniel Dunkley 24 Aug 2023