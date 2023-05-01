Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'

Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'
Stuff's Sinead Boucher. (Image: Stuff)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 01 May 2023
Readers paying for their news is a good thing, not just commercially but also for the wider media industry, says Stuff's Sinead Boucher.On Thursday, the media company, which owns newspapers across the country as well as online news website stuff.co.nz, announced a new digital offering.It will introduce three subscription-based websites for The Post (formerly the Dominion Post), The Press in Christchurch and the Waikato Times.Access to its main national news website will remain free, along with its smaller regional titles such as the Timaru...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

More Media

Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 28 Apr 2023
Blue Star eyes closing Masterton printing facility
News in Brief

Blue Star eyes closing Masterton printing facility

Redundancies are expected to start in September. 

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023
NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market
Media

NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market

The company might buy back more shares. 

Paul McBeth 26 Apr 2023