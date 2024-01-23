Menu
Company registrations signal MediaWorks buyout could be in play

MediaWorks says its board isn't considering an imminent sale. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Speculation that financially strapped radio stations and outdoor advertising company MediaWorks could change hands moved up a gear last week after names reserved with ‘"Waka" in their titles went live at the Companies Office.However, the company says its board isn't considering a sale.Australian buyout private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners is behind Waka TopCo Ltd, Waka HoldCo Ltd, Waka BidCo Ltd and Waka Midco Ltd.All or partSpeculation has been rife in New Zealand and Australia recently that Anchorage is intereste...
