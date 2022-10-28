See full details
Discovery NZ receives $40m cash injection from overseas holding company

Discovery NZ receives $40m cash injection from overseas holding company
The Three and Newshub owner has received a cash injection. (Image: Getty)
RELATED
Discovery New Zealand has received a $40 million cash injection from its holding company in Singapore, Companies Register filings show.The Three and Newshub owner issued and sold 40 million new shares at a valuation of $1 each to Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (DNAP) in late October.The share issuance was completed across three transactions, recorded at the Companies Register on Oct 18 and Oct 26.It follows a $10m capital injection from DNAP in 2021, and $15m in 2020, according to past accounts.A Discovery NZ spokeswoman declined to comment on...

