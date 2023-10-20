Menu
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks said it had found trading conditions challenging in 2022. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
A “material uncertainty” exists that may cast “significant doubt” on whether media company MediaWorks can continue as a going concern, auditors PwC say.MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended Dec 31 following a $110 million impairment.As of that date, the group’s current liabilities exceeded assets by $19.4m.MediaWorks, which owns some of New Zealand’s biggest radio music stations and an outdoor advertising business, has released financial statements and notes today which reve...
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
