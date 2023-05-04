Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters

Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters
Gianni Infantino says broadcasters are under a moral and legal obligation not to undersell the Fifa Women’s World Cup. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Thu, 04 May 2023
Fifa’s autocratic boss Gianni Infantino has repeated his warnings to European broadcasters that they risk a TV blackout of the women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia when the tournament kicks off in July.Last October, Infantino went public saying bids from certain European broadcasters were far too low.The controversial Fifa president stepped up his attack again this week, directly calling out the countries whose broadcasters had made “unacceptable” offers for the rights.Infantino used a World Trade Organisation...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

More Media

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints
Health

Church promotes 'miracle water' despite ASA complaints

A church is advertising a “water of the greatest miracles” after destroying “holy oil” following an ASA complaint.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
TVNZ appoints Brent McAnulty as acting CEO
Media

TVNZ appoints Brent McAnulty as acting CEO

McAnulty has been the leader of TVNZ's legal and corporate affairs team.

Daniel Dunkley 03 May 2023
Property Press to close after 45 years
Editor's Picks

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 01 May 2023