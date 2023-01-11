How one NZ ad firm achieved global acclaim

Lewis Hamilton from Rotorua was one of the faux celebrities in Skinny adverts. (Image: Skinny)

People generally don’t trust adverts and advertisers. Most of us have been duped by misleading or overinflated claims on televisions and billboards, only to be disappointed when we finally part with our cash. Identifying that scepticism and lack of consumer trust, one New Zealand creative firm used real New Zealanders to create a globally-acclaimed and highly effective advertising campaign.In early December, Colenso BBDO’s ‘Friendvertising’ campaign for telecommunications brand Skinny won a Global Grand Effie,...