Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

How TVNZ took on the streaming giants
(Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Most streaming platforms are struggling in 2023. Disney+ lost four million subscribers in the first three months of the year, according to Disney’s latest stock market update, while Netflix’s woes are well documented, forcing the company to crack down on password-sharing in an effort to claw back lost dollars. Even Warner Bros Discovery, the owner of HBO Max, has had to take billions in content writedowns to cut costs. While the US giants contend with “peak streaming”, dealing with consumer fatigue, constr...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's meal ticket

Those expecting China to save NZ's economy might be sorely disappointed.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
New Zealand's meal ticket
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why scammers are on the rise, and how to stay ahead of them. Hosted by Frances Cook.If you pride yourself on being great with money, and able to spot tricksters co...

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming

More Media

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch
Media

Startups publication Caffeine set for launch

The website will produce news and features covering events in the startups scene.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Jul 2023
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
News in Brief

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 11 Jul 2023
Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal
Media

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal

The new agreement comes as Warner plans the global launch of Max.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023
TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns
Editor's Picks

TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns

The TVNZ chair appointment has divided opinion in the industry.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023