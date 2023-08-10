Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Independent media agencies form new association

Independent media agencies form new association
Alex Radford has been appointed chair of IMANZ. (Image: D3)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s independent media agencies have teamed up to form a new industry association and take on their larger multinational rivals.Twenty-five firms have joined Independent Media Agencies New Zealand (IMANZ), a not-for-profit body that will advocate for local agency groups with advertisers and media partners.Agencies including Stanley St, The Media Lab, Calibre + Candor and Contagion are among the names to sign up to the collective ahead of its formal launch later this month.The move follows the success of a similar initiative in Au...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Economy

The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 notices from the NZX. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened
Politics

What the BlackRock fund isn't

It's not a partnership. But the government did pitch BlackRock on NZ.

Oliver Lewis 12:10pm
What the BlackRock fund isn't

More Media

Mediaworks' directors face fine for late accounts filing
Media

Mediaworks' directors face fine for late accounts filing

The media company has been having a rough time financially lately.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Aug 2023
Stuff looking at more staff cuts and changes
Media

Stuff looking at more staff cuts and changes

More cuts coming in editorial at Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Aug 2023
Advertisers launch net-zero emissions drive
Media

Advertisers launch net-zero emissions drive

Some of the biggest brands in NZ media are backing the Ad Net Zero initiative.

Daniel Dunkley 03 Aug 2023
RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits
Media

RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits

An external report into editorial standards at Radio NZ has called for an overhaul.

Daniel Dunkley 02 Aug 2023