Media feels advertising slowdown

Daniel Dunkley

Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Print, broadcast and billboard advertisers are scaling back their spending. (Image: Getty)
Following a bumper post-lockdown recovery, the New Zealand advertising market has begun to slow in recent months, presenting a challenging outlook for the media sector in the year ahead.As the economy softens, media executives say advertising spending has weakened over winter because big brands cut spending due to declining consumer confidence, rising business costs, slow growth, and ongoing supply chain constraints.Billboard owners, broadcasters and print publishers are expected to feel the pinch more acutely as advertisers scale back their bu...

