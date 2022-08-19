See full details
Media Lab founder plans Wellington magazine launch

Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Will the new digital product be the Wellington equivalent of Metro? (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
A co-founder of Wellington media agency The Media Lab is preparing to launch a digital news publication focused on events in the capital.Media executive Antony Young is in talks to create CapitalNZ, an “independent daily digital news product” for the Wellington region.Young is looking to recruit a managing editor for the new operation who has Wellington connections. He told BusinessDesk that plans were at an early stage, and he had yet to appoint an editorial board.The plan to move into news follows a successful career in the media...

