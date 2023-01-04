Menu
Media outlook 2023: Brace for a bleak year ahead

A looming recession and increased cost pressures will be major challenges for NZ-based media companies. (Image: Depositphotos)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
It was another tough year for the media in 2022, and the 12 months ahead could get even more challenging. Print publishers, television stations and radio platforms are struggling as high inflation and rising interest rates put a dampener on advertising revenue, the main source of income for many of New Zealand’s large media groups. Publicly listed NZME, which operates a subscriber paywall for its flagship title the New Zealand Herald, has acknowledged the challenges ahead for the sector. In November, NZME – BusinessDesk...
