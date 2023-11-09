Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks
(Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
The owners of MediaWorks have hired Goldman Sachs ahead of crunch debt talks that could result in lenders forcing a sale of the business.Oaktree Capital Management and Quadrant Private Equity have enlisted the investment bank as discussions continue over the future ownership and debt structure of the ailing company.Sources told BusinessDesk that the private equity firms face calls to inject more than $50 million into the radio and outdoor advertising group or risk lenders taking control and forcing a sale to recoup their money.Creditors are sai...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

More Media

Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'
Markets

Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Sky tells buyers: Aim higher
News in Brief

Sky tells buyers: Aim higher

Its board says the price on offer from a mysterious third-party bidder was too low.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023
NZME downgrades earnings expectations
Markets

NZME downgrades earnings expectations

The media group made the call citing volatility in the advertising market.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023
MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Economy Analysis

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 03 Nov 2023