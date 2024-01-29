Menu
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Elon Musk has often been criticised for cutting back on X’s trust and safety operations since buying the former Twitter in 2022.
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
By Kurt Wagner Elon Musk’s social media site X is planning to build a new “trust and safety centre of excellence” in Austin, Texas, to help enforce its content and safety rules. The company aims to hire 100 full-time content moderators at the new location, according to Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X (formerly Twitter). The group will focus on fighting material related to child sexual exploitation (CSE), but will help enforce the social media platform’s other rules, which include restrictio...
More Media

The NPA's Andrew Holden: helping newsgroups fight back
Media

The NPA's Andrew Holden: helping newsgroups fight back

The NPA's new public affairs director has a tough job on his hands.

Daniel Dunkley 26 Jan 2024
Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories
Media

Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories

CEO Laura Maxwell says the move is "to protect our intellectual property".

Daniel Dunkley 25 Jan 2024
Interactive Advertising Bureau NZ names new boss
News in Brief

Interactive Advertising Bureau NZ names new boss

The Interactive Advertising Bureau New Zealand has hired experienced media executive Angelina Farry as its new CEO.Farry, most recently managing director of TBWA/NZ Group’s Eleven PR agency, started in the role this week.The new chief executive has worked across the NZ media, inc...

Daniel Dunkley 24 Jan 2024
Company registrations signal MediaWorks buyout could be in play
Media

Company registrations signal MediaWorks buyout could be in play

Speculation has been rife about Anchorage's interest in MediaWorks. 

Denise McNabb 23 Jan 2024