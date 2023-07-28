Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'

National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'
Melissa Lee believes the incoming law could jeopardise deals between Google, Meta and local publishers. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
The National party’s broadcasting and media spokesperson Melissa Lee has criticised government plans to force digital platforms to pay for news content, labelling it a “tax” on big tech. Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson is preparing to introduce legislation – set to be named the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill – that will compel tech companies such as Google and Meta to sign commercial agreements with news publishers and pay them for news content that appears across their platforms. The bill is set...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
Law & Regulation

Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dominion Rd development criteria relaxed

Eke Panuku is planning to relist a prominent 5200sqm site with less stringent criteria.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Dominion Rd development criteria relaxed
Media

NZ film industry faces Australian threat

NZ is becoming a less competitive destination for international screen productions.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZ film industry faces Australian threat

More Media

NZ film industry faces Australian threat
Media

NZ film industry faces Australian threat

NZ is becoming a less competitive destination for international screen productions.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga
Media

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 26 Jul 2023
Influencers shape the social media ad market
Media

Influencers shape the social media ad market

NZ agencies noted increased demand as brands look for younger audience relationships.

Daniel Dunkley 26 Jul 2023
AI ad agency launches for SMEs
Technology

AI ad agency launches for SMEs

The advertising agency will run largely automated marketing and advertising campaigns. 

Daniel Dunkley 25 Jul 2023