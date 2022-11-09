Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

NBR chief executive quits after three months
Tim Martin. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
The chief executive of the National Business Review (NBR) has resigned from his role after just three months.Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January, having only joined in August.Martin, the founder of Coliseum Sports Media and the former owner of English Premier League television rights in New Zealand, was hired by NBR to build its subscription business.The entrepreneur was drafted in following an impressive track record in the streaming sector, including the US$40 million (NZ$67.1m) sale of RugbyPass to Sky in...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Are you smart enough to beat our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Media

Markets

NZME cuts earnings guidance

Advertising revenues are expected to return to pre-covid levels for the full financial year.

Dan Brunskill 9:20am
Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk's new site will offer FundSource's trusted data, as part of a major expansion.

Matt Martel 07 Nov 2022
Media

Dominion-Post editor returns to Washington Post

The new role will be as The Post’s Asia-Pacific editor based in New Zealand.

Staff reporters 04 Nov 2022
Sport

Behind-the-scenes doco series for Team NZ, America's Cup

Yachting fans will be hoping the series captures all the drama on and off the water. 

Trevor McKewen 04 Nov 2022