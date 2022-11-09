NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin. (Image: NZME)

Daniel Dunkley

The chief executive of the National Business Review (NBR) has resigned from his role after just three months.Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January, having only joined in August.Martin, the founder of Coliseum Sports Media and the former owner of English Premier League television rights in New Zealand, was hired by NBR to build its subscription business.The entrepreneur was drafted in following an impressive track record in the streaming sector, including the US$40 million (NZ$67.1m) sale of RugbyPass to Sky in...