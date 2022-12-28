Netflix to crackdown on password sharing

(Image: Getty)

Netflix is pressing ahead with its crackdown on password sharing in the US market.Password sharing is set to come to an end following a trial in Latin America, where the streaming giant allowed subscribers to pay an additional fee to share their accounts with two other users.According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Netflix was weighing up how to encourage password borrowers to pay for their own accounts. Any move would likely be followed in other markets if successful. Over the past year, the company had updated its customer help pages...