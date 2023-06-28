Menu
New-look TVNZ board, few changes at RNZ

Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
The government has made a series of appointments to the boards of TVNZ and Radio New Zealand, including a new chair and deputy chair for the television broadcaster.Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson has appointed Alastair Carruthers, chair of the NZ Film Commission, as the television group’s new chair.Carruthers joined the Film Commission in July last year and was previously chief executive at Unitec, Kensington Swan and Chapman Tripp.The senior executive has also been chair of the Arts Council, Te Papa Foundation, Royal NZ Ballet board...
