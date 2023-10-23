Menu
Newsgroups reassess their relationship with X

Elon Musk, owner of X and the world’s richest man, is famously dismissive of the media. (image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 23 Oct 2023
Since taking control of Twitter in October last year, billionaire tycoon Elon Musk has been in a near-constant battle with the news media.The first clash came in December as the social media site suspended several technology journalists, leading to a public outcry and their reinstatement days later. Most of the banned reporters covered Musk and his other businesses, including electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.In April, Twitter announced plans to remove blue tick verification, previously a rubber stamp of legitimacy for pro...
Energy stocks dip after gloomy analysis
Markets

Energy stocks dip after gloomy analysis

Energy share prices are defying gravity, says Forbarr.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Primary Sector

Outlook for Fonterra's Australian business remains uncertain says independent report

Independent report says some question marks remain.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Outlook for Fonterra's Australian business remains uncertain says independent report
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Morrison's 'teal' backlash, a cautionary tale

National, ACT and NZ First will want what every first-term govt wants: a second term.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Morrison's 'teal' backlash, a cautionary tale

