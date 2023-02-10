North & South up for sale

(Image: Getty)

The German owners of North & South magazine have put the title up for sale, stating they can no longer keep the business running with their own resources.Konstantin Richter and his wife, Verena Friederike Hasel, are on the lookout for a buyer nearly three years after rescuing the publication from the ashes of Bauer media.One of the many titles left for dead by Bauer at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, Richter and Hasel bought North & South in mid-2020, going back to print in November of that year. The feature-led magazine has e...