Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

NZ ad agency ranked among global heavyweights

NZ ad agency ranked among global heavyweights
Skinny’s ‘Friendvertising’ campaign was chosen as one of the most effective ad campaigns in the world in recent years. (Image: Suppplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 04 Feb 2023
Auckland creative agency Colenso BBDO has been listed as one of the world’s best by advertising industry bible Contagious, as the firm continues to win global acclaim.Colenso has made the 2023 Contagious Pioneers list, a group of agencies deemed to have set standards for creative excellence in advertising. The accolade also celebrates innovation in marketing.The New Zealand outfit joins a host of global giants on the list, including Edelman in New York, Mother in London, and Ogilvy India. NZ, the US, the UK and India were the only four co...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Jenny Ruth: Wishful thinking ignores unprecedented tightening

The US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is willing to risk recession while Adrian Orr has promised us one.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Politics Analysis

Something old, something new – Labour’s new line-up

Half the front bench and two out of five portfolios changed hands in the reshuffle.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Media

Media

Spinoff CEO Duncan Greive steps down

The Spinoff founder plans to become a senior staff writer.

Daniel Dunkley 31 Jan 2023
Media

Hasbro backs down in Dungeons and Dragons drama

Proposed changes caused unrest in the tabletop role-playing game community.

Ben Moore 31 Jan 2023
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Media

MediaWorks layoffs highlight tough year ahead for sector

The radio and outdoor advertising group won’t be the last NZ company to take drastic measures to get through the advertising slowdown.

Daniel Dunkley 25 Jan 2023