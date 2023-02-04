NZ ad agency ranked among global heavyweights

Skinny’s ‘Friendvertising’ campaign was chosen as one of the most effective ad campaigns in the world in recent years. (Image: Suppplied)

Auckland creative agency Colenso BBDO has been listed as one of the world’s best by advertising industry bible Contagious, as the firm continues to win global acclaim.Colenso has made the 2023 Contagious Pioneers list, a group of agencies deemed to have set standards for creative excellence in advertising. The accolade also celebrates innovation in marketing.The New Zealand outfit joins a host of global giants on the list, including Edelman in New York, Mother in London, and Ogilvy India. NZ, the US, the UK and India were the only four co...