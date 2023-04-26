Menu
NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market
Chair Barbara Chapman outlines the tough environment. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
News and entertainment group NZME, publisher of the NZ Herald and BusinessDesk, is seeing signs of life in a sluggish advertising market but it's still focused on keeping a lid on mounting costs as the country lumbers towards recession. NZME's chief executive, Michael Boggs, told shareholders at Wednesday’s annual meeting in Auckland that the firm’s advertising revenue fell in the March quarter from a year earlier, which had been bolstered by the Ministry of Health’s covid-19 spend-up, extending the softer period...
