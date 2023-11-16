Menu
NZME’s investor day: what we learned

NZME’s investor day: what we learned
Michael Boggs wants NZME to be number one in media world. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
After issuing an earnings downgrade last week, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) held its annual investor day on Wednesday, touching upon the future of its print publishing business, shareholder returns and acquisition opportunities.The group has unveiled a new three-year strategy to be the number-one audio company in NZ, the top news destination and an essential property platform to rival TradeMe.Investors gave their approval. After announcing the grand plan to the market this morning, shares were up 8.4% to $0.90 in afternoon trading...
