Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake said the real crime was "that we as Māori must conform". (Image: NZME/Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Radio New Zealand board member Jason Ake has quit less than a month into his new role after wading into the Kiri Allan scandal.Ake has resigned from the RNZ board after criticising the reaction to cabinet minister Allan’s arrest earlier this week.On Facebook, Ake hit out at media coverage of the Allan scandal, which led to the minister’s resignation two days ago."When there's blood in the water the sharks circle and they're more than happy to digest every last morsel and watch the bones sink to the depths. It...
