Radio NZ: online audience falling amid ‘news fatigue’

The public broadcaster fell short of its goal to extend its audience reach. (Image: RNZ)

Radio New Zealand fears a slowdown in online news traffic is due to post-pandemic ‘news fatigue’.In its latest annual report for the year to June 30, the state-owned broadcaster said that while visits to its news website were up year on year, it was “seeing online audience numbers falling” across the sector.“There are clear signs of news fatigue also evident internationally,” the group said, referring to a perceived global decline in audience engagement following the height of the covid-19 crisis.The comments...