RNZ news culture questioned as Russia crisis deepens

Prime minister Chris Hipkins has also expressed concern, stating on Monday, “I hope they will be taking it very seriously”. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Critics have jokingly referred to Radio New Zealand as ‘red radio’ for a number of years, but the term has taken on an altogether more serious and sinister meaning in recent days.The state broadcaster is in panic mode after it emerged late last week that a member of its digital team had edited several stories to include pro-Kremlin talking points and propaganda. At the time of writing, 16 articles changed by an RNZ staffer have been corrected online, in a highly embarrassing episode for the state media group’s news divisi...
