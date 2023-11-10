Menu
RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
Radio New Zealand has reported a deficit of more than $700,000 for the 2022/2023 financial year, during which the public media group missed a series of performance targets.The crown-funded broadcaster narrowed its pre-tax deficit to $739,000 for the 12 months to June 30, ahead of the expectations for the year, according to its latest annual report.RNZ had budgeted for a deficit of $2.7 million and reported a $1.3m pre-tax deficit in the year to June 2022.Expenses rose to $57.7m, more than $6m above budget, increasing from $52m the previous...
