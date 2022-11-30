School Road Publishing pulls print mags

Publishers are struggling with rising costs. (Image: Depositphotos)

School Road Publishing is to close its remaining print titles as publishers struggle with rising print costs and inflationary pressures.The consumer magazine group will stop printing its titles, including flagship magazine Woman and wellbeing title Thrive, and roll all the content on to a new digital platform, Woman+.The decision comes months after a strategic review of the business, which saw print title Haven, a home and living magazine, close.Another of School Road’s magazines, domestic travel title Scout, closed at the end of last yea...